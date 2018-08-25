0 Atlanta United's Josef Martinez sets new MLS goal record

ORLANDO - Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez scored his 28th goal Friday night to set a new MLS season record.

The Five-Stripes were playing against Orlando Friday night, one of the team’s biggest rivals.

Ch 2 traveled to Orlando to witness history! @ATLUTD Josef Martinez scores his 28th goal and sets record for most goals in any single season in MLS history - still 8-more games to play pic.twitter.com/Fx5vpkFBzm — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 25, 2018

Martinez has now beat out Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014) for the season record, who all made 27 goals in one season.

Now that the record stands at 28, it is highly likely that Martinez will keep breaking it, seeings there are several more games left in the season.

Atlanta United increased its league-leading points total to 54, five more than the New York Red Bulls in the chase for the Supporters’ Shield. Atlanta United improved to a league-best 8-2-2 on the road this season.

Gerardo Martino made several changes to the starting lineup on Friday. First, Gressel moved from right midfield to right fullback in place of the injured Franco Escobar. Second, Hector Villalba moved from the left to the right. Lastly, Ezequiel Barco moved back into the starting lineup as the left midfielder. It was his first start since his three-game hiatus.

But the game was assumed to come down to Atlanta United’s league-leading offense (53 goals scored) against Orlando’s league worst defense (57 goals allowed).

Atlanta United struck first, thanks to a mistake by Bendik. After Chris McCann won a free kick in the 21st minute about 40 yards from goal, Ezequiel Barco whipped in a free kick. The cross hit the ground in front of Bendik, bounced off his chin and then off Gonzalez Pirez and into the goal. It was Gonzalez Pirez’s second goal for Atlanta United, and first this season. It was also a nice gift for the new father, whose wife had their first baby earlier this week.

Orlando tied the game in the 39th minute on a rocket from Scott Sutter. Chris Mueller found Will Johnson, who put a backheel into the path of the onrushing Sutter to drill past Brad Guzan. Orlando City had the ball after a poor pass from Julian Gressel on the other side of the field was intercepted. Atlanta United also failed to track Sutter. Larentowicz tried to slide over, but couldn’t get there in time.

Atlanta United almost took a 2-1 lead a minute later, but Martinez shot from close range went wide after he was set up by Villalba.

Atlanta United continued to pressure Orlando and the work almost paid off in the 60th minute when Bendik was forced to make two excellent back-to-back saves, the second from his knees, and Dom Dwyer cleared a shot off the line with his head.

Martinez’s goal was the ninth consecutive game in which he has scored, tying the mark set by Portland’s Diego Valeri.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson contributed to this article.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.