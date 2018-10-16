Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will be placed on the injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.
Freeman sustained groin and foot injuries against the Steelers in Week 5, but the Falcons are hopeful that he can return later this season.
Falcons make it official and place RB Devonta Freeman on IR.. Head Coach Dan Quinn.. per statement:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 16, 2018
"We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks.” pic.twitter.com/0FGr3IpLBL
The running back missed Sunday's win against Tampa due to a foot injury. He also sat out three games earlier this season with a knee injury.
It is yet another major loss for the Falcons, with Ricardo Allen, Deion Jones, Andy Levitre and Keanu Neal already out for the season.
In the two games played this season, Freeman did not record a touchdown and rushed for only 68 yards.
Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith are listed as No. 2 and No. 3 running backs on the Falcons depth chart.
