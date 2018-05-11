  • Atlanta Falcons: Defensive tackle Terrell McClain visits Falcons

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Free agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain is visiting Atlanta today, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. The 6-foot-2, 302-pound McClain, according to McClure, would be a good fit in the Falcons defensive scheme as an up-field defensive tackle with great quickness. 

    McClain has a close relationship with Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford, as the two played together with the Dallas Cowboys. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    McClain has played with the Washington Redskins, the Cowboys, the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. For his career, the Tampa, Florida native has recorded 110 tackles with 75 assisted, six and a half sacks and three forced fumbles. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta Falcons: Defensive tackle Terrell McClain visits Falcons

  • Headline Goes Here

    A look at how Matt Ryan's historic $150 million deal got done

  • Headline Goes Here

    Falcons to host rookie mini-camp May 11-13

  • Headline Goes Here

    NFL expands program for overseas practice squad players

  • Headline Goes Here

    Get to know the Atlanta Falcons 2018 NFL Draft picks (VIDEOS)