Atlanta Falcons: Defensive tackle Terrell McClain visits Falcons

ATLANTA - Free agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain is visiting Atlanta today, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. The 6-foot-2, 302-pound McClain, according to McClure, would be a good fit in the Falcons defensive scheme as an up-field defensive tackle with great quickness.
Free-agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain (6-2, 302) is in Atlanta today visiting with the Falcons, according to a source. McClain came to Atlanta from a visit with the Cowboys. Falcons very interested in signing McClain because he fits the system and... https://t.co/nVjY7OuG3s— vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) May 11, 2018
McClain has a close relationship with Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford, as the two played together with the Dallas Cowboys.
McClain has played with the Washington Redskins, the Cowboys, the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. For his career, the Tampa, Florida native has recorded 110 tackles with 75 assisted, six and a half sacks and three forced fumbles.
