Atlanta Braves report $37 million in revenue so far this year

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have brought in at least $37 million in revenue so far this year, according to a new report released by the team’s owners.

Liberty Media spun off the Braves and the Battery entertainment district into its own publicly-traded company Atlanta Braves Holding Incorporated last year.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Braves Holding, Inc. reported that baseball revenue grew up 25% to $22 million and the Battery revenue grew 13% to $15 million compared to Q1 last year.

What’s behind the growth? The Braves says the broadcast revenue was the primary source. They also cited increased ticket demand and attendance at spring training games at their stadium in North Port, Fla.

Rental income, new lease agreements with restaurants and businesses and more money spent on parking led to revenue increases for the Battery.

The revenues will be larger in the next quarter because no regular season home games were played during Q1.

It’s not just the revenue that is up. The Braves’ spending also went up with higher player salaries, minor league player expenses and other spring training costs, per the report.

The Braves have also launched a multiphase plan for $10 million in improvements to Truist Park for group seating, concession and retail areas throughout the stadium.

Fans who are used to sitting in right field will notice a Blue Moon Beer Garden that will serve a variety of food and Molson Coors items. There is also an upgraded seating area next to the garden that overlooks right field and can hold groups of up to 210 people.

On the other side, the Jim Bean Bourdon Decks will be new in left field behind sections 142 and 143. There are two bars that mirror the distance from the pitcher’s mound to home plate.

The Braves Clubhouse Store is also part of the Phase 1 renovations. The clubhouse temporarily closed in November for its redesign and to add 1,500 square feet to the space.

