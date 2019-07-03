Atlanta-born Cori 'Coco' Gauff, 15, advances to third round of Wimbledon

Cori 'Coco' Gauff is on a roll at Wimbledon.
The 15-year-old phenom, who was born in Atlanta, defeated 5-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams on Monday.
Today, Gauff advanced to the third round of the tournament in London with a sweep over Magdalena Rybarikov of Slovakia.
Gauff has won both her matches in straight sets and she becomes the youngest woman to reach the third round since Jennifer Caprirati in 1991.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will have highlights of the match LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
15-year-old Coco Gauff is moving on to the 3rd round of Wimbledon - The Atlanta born Gauff is a straight sets winner over Magdaléna Rybarikova— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 3, 2019
6-3, 6-3 pic.twitter.com/yT60FDw8US
The 15-year-old sent shock waves through the tennis world on Monday with her win over Venus Williams.
As a girl growing up in Atlanta and Florida, Gauff grew up looking up to Venus and her sister Serena Williams. Now, she's inspiring the next generation of young tennis players, including those here in Atlanta.
Gauff will play in the third round of Wimbledon against Polona Hercog Friday.
PHOTOS: Coco Gauff, 15-year-old from Atlanta, pulls off massive upset at Wimbledon
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}