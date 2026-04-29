Arsenal and Atletico Madrid meet in Spain aiming for Champions League final return

MADRID — Atletico Madrid and Arsenal begin a Champions League semifinal series Wednesday, with both clubs trying to return to the final after a long absence and aiming to win the competition for the first time.

Atletico last played in the semifinals in 2016, when it reached the final before losing to city rival Real Madrid. Arsenal last appeared in the final in 2006, when it lost to Barcelona.

“It’s a huge objective, something the club has never achieved,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Tuesday. “But it’s a soccer match and, ultimately, it’s the players who decide these games.”

Simeone could be without striker Ademola Lookman, who missed the last two games because of a muscle issue.

Kai Havertz has been ruled out for Arsenal. The Germany international was substituted in the first half of Arsenal’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday because of a muscle injury. Jurrien Timber also won’t make it to Wednesday’s match.

Arsenal was eliminated by eventual champion Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s semifinals.

PSG edged Bayern Munich 5-4 at home Tuesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

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