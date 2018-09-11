0 '5 Stripe Fever': Channel 2 spotlights the incredible rise of Atlanta United

Atlanta, Ga. - Georgia’s number one youth sport is soccer not football, according to the Georgia Soccer Association. Soccer is played here at almost every age, every level, in school and club programs across Georgia, and, now, professionally with Atlanta United.



Channel 2’s locally produced program, “Five Stripe Fever,” breaks down the soccer obsession when it airs on September 13 at 8 p.m. Anchor Jovita Moore and Sports Director Zach Klein host the half-hour special that includes the owner of Atlanta United, the team’s first homegrown pro soccer player, and, an inside look at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the team lovingly called “The Five Stripes.”



Moore starts the program with a tour of all things Atlanta United. Klein explores the success of youth soccer across the metro and beyond. Consumer Adviser Clark Howard shows how and why the game created such a splash in our state.

Moore interviews Andrew Carleton, the first Atlantan to play for the very popular Atlanta United and a fan favorite. She finds out how Carleton went from playing in local parks to hometown hero playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



Klein scored an interview with Arthur Blank. It was Blank who dreamed big and brought professional soccer to town, tapping into the local interest and stimulating the explosive fan base. Under his leadership, Atlanta United has been breaking record after record for ticket sales and fostered a team of strong, talented players.



The program wraps up highlighting one of the most unique and historic soccer partnerships in the country. In the most unusual place sits what many believe to be the first soccer field at a rail station in the U.S.A. Moore takes viewers to the Five Points Marta station where a special program exposes inner-city youth to soccer.



“Georgia has always been a big sports town,” said Klein. “Channel 2 lives its mission to cover our high school, college and professional sports teams. High school football games were some of the station’s earliest local programs when it went on the air 70 years ago.



“Today, it is so exciting to see Major League Soccer bring our state together behind Atlanta United.”

