Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Night In with Pro-Sound & 5-Star Pizza

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Crank the Volume & Fire Up the Flavor

The best memories are made with great music and even better food. This week, we are highlighting a pair of powerhouse brands designed to turn any evening into a celebration. Dolphin Audio brings the concert-quality sound and vibrant atmosphere with their portable, high-fidelity speakers, while Piezano by Granitestone delivers authentic, brick-oven style pizza right from your countertop. Whether you’re hosting a backyard bash or a cozy family dinner, these deals provide the professional performance you need to be the ultimate host.