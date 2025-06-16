Local Steals & Deals: Instant Air & Tunes On-The-Go with Statik & Mad Man

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Pump It & Play It Anywhere

Get ready for the ultimate on-the-go upgrade with Statik and BOOOM BOX! Statik TireHero keeps you road-ready with powerful, wireless tire inflation in seconds while BOOOM BOX delivers bold, portable sound wherever you go. Whether you're heading out for adventure or just love having compact tech that works hard, these essentials belong in every gear bag. Shop both today — your ride (and your playlist) will thank you.