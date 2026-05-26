Why industry leaders think the worst may be over for US boat sales

Nearly 85 million Americans spend time boating each year, which makes the current slowdown more complicated than a simple drop in sales. Recent research from RJ Nautical suggests that while new boat purchases have cooled, interest in boating activity itself remains resilient.

Families are still planning weekends around marinas, anglers are still towing boats to local lakes, and owners are still maintaining the vessels they already have. That steady participation is why industry leaders are watching 2026 with cautious interest.

After a softer stretch for new boat sales, the U.S. boating market is showing signs that the most difficult part of this cycle may be behind it. In this article, RJ Nautical examines the boating industry outlook for 2026.

The Downturn by the Numbers

The record buying surge that carried the boating market through 2020 and into 2022 gave way to a more complicated stretch by 2024 and 2025.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association reported that new powerboat retail unit sales fell 8.8% year over year during 2025, reaching 215,237 units compared with 236,070 units during 2024. Sales also remained under pressure across the 12-month period ending November 2025, falling 8.6% to 215,736 units.

The reasons were closely tied to household budgets. Interest rates stayed high, inflation remained above normal levels, and consumer confidence was weaker than usual. For many buyers, a major purchase like a boat became easier to put off than to commit to.

Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA, noted that the financial pressure hit entry-level boat buyers hardest, especially "where financing costs have the greatest impact."

But the decline did not hit every part of the market the same way. Freshwater fishing boats held up better than most, with unit sales down only 1.5%, while pontoons, wakesports boats, and cruisers saw sharper drops across the year.

Signs of Stabilization

Looking at where the market stands now, the NMMA projects new powerboat sales to come in on par with 2025 or slightly higher, which points to a market that may be finding its footing after a slower stretch.

Smaller and more accessible boats remain central to that outlook. Personal watercraft, aluminum fishing boats, and smaller models that can be trailered to local waterways still account for more than 90% of retail unit activity, giving buyers lower-cost ways to stay connected to the water. And confidence among marine leaders has also improved.

NMMA's Q3 2025 sentiment survey found that 40% of marine industry executives felt good about the next 12 months, up from 32% the quarter before, meaning more people inside the industry are seeing reasons to be hopeful than they were just months earlier.

A separate Boating Industry survey showed nearly half of dealers expecting revenue to grow going forward. Mark Overbye, CEO of Anthem Marine, acknowledged the caution buyers have shown but noted the industry has navigated cycles like this before. "Passion for boating and being on the water hasn't waned, product sales have," he said.

The Bigger Boating Economy

New boat purchases are only one part of how Americans spend money on boating, and during slower sales periods, the rest of that spending becomes a clearer indicator of how healthy the recreational boating economy actually is.

Total boating expenditures reached approximately $55.6 billion in 2024, covering everything from engines and accessories to fuel, storage, and routine maintenance, according to the NMMA.

Pre-owned boats made up roughly 78% to 80% of all boat transactions that year, with nearly 859,000 used units changing hands, giving millions of buyers a more affordable way to stay on the water. Beyond purchases, spending on aftermarket services and on-water activities reached $24.5 billion in 2024, staying close to the highs seen during the post-pandemic boom.

With an estimated 11 million registered boats already in use across the country, the demand for service, upkeep, and time on the water has remained a steady force even as showroom traffic cooled.

Outboards as a Leading Indicator

Outboard engines have long tracked closely with new boat purchases, making their sales numbers a useful read on where consumer demand actually stands.

According to NMMA's 2024 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract, total outboard engine unit sales dropped 7.6% year over year to 278,000 units in 2024, following the same slower pattern seen across new boat sales.

Even with that drop in volume, the total retail value of those engines reached $3.6 billion, with average prices holding steady at $12,777, showing that buyers who did purchase remained willing to spend.

Engines rated at 300 horsepower and above accounted for over 40,000 units and nearly 35% of total market value on their own. Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha Marine, has noted that outboards have steadily replaced other engine types across both saltwater and freshwater use over the past decade, a trend that continues shaping demand today.

Forward Outlook and Innovation

The next phase for boating will likely depend on how well the industry meets buyers where they are. Dealers are more hopeful than they were earlier, but consumers are still weighing cost, value, and how often they will actually use what they buy. That makes boating’s lifestyle appeal especially important.

A boat is still a major purchase, but for many households, it also represents weekends with family, time outside, and a way to stay close to the water without building every trip around long-distance travel.

Innovation is becoming part of that value question, too. Electric outboards are gaining attention for quieter operation, lower upkeep, and cleaner use, while larger boats still face limits around battery range, power, and cost.

Ryan Martin, product planning director of Honda Marine, said the strongest demand for electric power is currently "in the smaller stuff," where lower-horsepower engines make the most sense.

The boating industry outlook 2026 is less about a sudden comeback and more about a market learning how to grow carefully, serve existing boaters better, and give new buyers more practical ways to get on the water.

This story was produced by RJ Nautical and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.