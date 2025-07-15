UGA donors set record with $300.4 million in support

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia says private donations surpassed $300 million for the first time.

The university announced in a news item on Tuesday that more than 72,460 donors contributed a record $300.4 million to the state’s flagship university during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

People who donated to the university included alumni, students, parents, UGA employees and retirees, corporate and private foundations, and other community members.

Supporters directed gifts to key university projects, including student scholarships, faculty and graduate student support, and the University of Georgia’s new School of Medicine, which was authorized in February 2024.

The past year’s record level of private support to the University of Georgia is part of a growing trend of giving that has boosted the three-year rolling average to $272.8 million, the highest recorded by the university. It also marks the third time in the university’s history with total fundraising soared over $250 million.

Many collective efforts contributed to UGA’s funding this past fiscal year, the university said, including:

The UGA Parents Leadership Council, which raised $1.5 million for funds and initiatives that enhance the undergraduate student experience.

The Class of 2025, which set a Senior Signature record. More than 3,400 students donated more than $115,000 to 544 funds across campus.

The fourth annual Dawg Day of Giving, which broke a single-day record for the university as donors contributed more than 13,000 gifts for students and programs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“As we continue to innovate and make progress on important initiatives at the University of Georgia, I am incredibly grateful to our donors for all they do to fuel our ongoing pursuit of excellence,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “I am energized by our loyal alumni and friends and their ongoing confidence in our mission, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together in the years ahead.”

Donors included the Delta Air Lines Foundation, which contributed $5 million to the Hospitality and Food Industry Management program by launching the renovation of the Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel.

The university had several naming events throughout the year to honor seven- and eight-figure gifts, including the C. Herman Terry Risk Management and Insurance Program, the Benson-Bertsch Center for International Trade and Security, Layton Design Studio and the M. Douglas and V. Kay Ivester Institute for Business Analytics and Insights.

Privately funded scholarships supported more than 9,500 students during the past academic year, and supporters helped fund 391 endowed chairs and professorships. UGA established its 1,000th endowed, need-based scholarship for undergraduate students in November.

While many scholarships cover the expenses of attendance, others support experiential learning, student veterans, first-generation students and other endeavors.

The university secured the $100 million needed for the School of Medicine’s building less than a year after the school’s announcement through a combination of state funding and private support. The state-of-the-art facility will feature medical simulation suites, biomedical laboratories and classrooms to support Georgia’s growing health care needs.

UGA Athletics continues to attract donors who contribute to both sports and academics at noteworthy levels. The university noted 76 “powerhouse donors” who are contributing a $1 million or more to both.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group