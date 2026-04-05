Woman finds pill in Easter candy

A woman says she’s unsettled after what a family found in a bag of Easter candy.

A woman told KMBC in Kansas City that she spotted a pill in a freshly purchased bag of Easter candy on Friday.

“I’m pouring the bag of candy out, and out comes a little capsule pill out of the bag,” Brandy Huff said.

She said it’s fortunate that their kids are grown.

“Very thankful that it happened to us because we don’t have Littles running around,” Huff said.

They took the bag of candy with the pill back to the Sam’s Club where they had bought it. The store immediately pulled all the candy and gave the couple a refund.

Huff urged parents to keep an eye on the Easter candy: “Just watch you know watch what your kids are putting their hands in.”

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