Who's performing at the CMA Awards? Here's the impressive, star-studded list

Lauren Alaina, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, and Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples have been added as performers for The 52nd Annual CMA Awards, as well as just added special appearances by Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindle! Country Music's Biggest Night, hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, on Wednesday, November 14 at 8 p.m.!

Previously announced performers for the CMA Awards include Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Midland, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

Ell made her CMA Awards performance debut in 2016, playing guitar during Underwood's all-female performance of "Dirty Laundry."

Gill is a 54-time CMA Awards nominee and 18-time winner. He holds the record for most wins in the Song of the Year category. He is also tied for most wins in the Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (previously Vocal Event of the Year) categories. He returns this year with his 12th nomination for Musical Event of the Year.

Hull, McBryde and Peters will all make their CMA Awards performance debut at "The 52ndAnnual CMA Awards."

Janson is a first-time CMA Awards nominee, receiving nominations in the Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year categories for "Drunk Girl," as well as New Artist of the Year. This year marks his performance debut on the CMA Awards stage.

Morris is a 10-time CMA Awards nominee, receiving her first win in 2016 for New Artist of the Year. She returns this year with her third Female Vocalist of the Year nomination and second Musical Event of the Year nomination for "Dear Hate" with Vince Gill.

Paisley is a 14-time CMA Awards winner, including a win for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. He is also the current record holder for most wins (4) in the Music Video of the Year category and tied as the record holder for most Musical Event of the Year wins (4).

Pardi is a two-time CMA Awards nominee, taking home his first win in 2017 for New Artist of the Year.

Skaggs is a five-time CMA Awards winner with 21 career nominations. He received his first CMA Awards nomination in 1982 when he was nominated for both the Horizon Award, which recognized new artists, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. Additionally, Skaggs was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year, winning the Horizon Award and Male Vocalist of the Year award. Skaggs was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last month.

R&B/Gospel legend Staples, previously of the group The Staple Singers, continues to carry on her family's name as a solo artist. This year marks Staples' CMA Awards debut. The Staple Singers were nominated for Album of the Year in 1994.

Stapleton is a seven-time CMA Awards winner with 16 total career nominations. He is the reigning Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year winner. He returns this year as the most nominated artist of the night with nods in the Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Stuart is a seven-time CMA Awards nominee, bringing home his first award in 1992 for Vocal Event of the Year. He has performed at the CMA Awards twice before including "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" in 1989 and "Mandolin Rain" in 1996.

Swindell, a two-time CMA Awards nominee, first took the CMA Awards stage in 2014, the same year he was nominated for New Artist of the Year.

