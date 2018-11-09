0 Did your favorite make it? Here are the nominees for the CMAs on Channel 2

Country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14th at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

The CMA Awards are this Wednesday night and to celebrate "Good Morning America" enlisted the help of some of the biggest stars in Nashville to announce the full list of nominees.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan started things off by announcing the nominees for two of the biggest categories before learning of his own nomination for entertainer of the year, which he won in 2014 and 2015. He said it was “so rewarding” to be nominated again this year.

“You get to share it with obviously your fans, but, you know, all the people out on the road that make the shows happen," Bryan said. "By the time I get on stage, so much work has been done, so much preparation and you look at your bus drivers, your truck driver, band members and I'm just -- kind of the guy out there in the spotlight that gets to have fun and sing for a living."

He added, "When you get recognized by a nomination it's -- it makes it all worthwhile and that's what you want."

2018 CMA Awards Nominations



Female Vocalist Of The Year

-- Kelsea Ballerini

-- Miranda Lambert

-- Maren Morris

-- Kacey Musgraves

-- Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

-- Brothers Osborne

-- Dan + Shay

-- Florida Georgia Line

-- Maddie & Tae

-- Sugarland

Dan and Shay, who are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, announced the next four categories alongside Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland.

Single of the Year

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

Producer(s): Michael Knox

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Producer(s): Willshire

Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

New Artist of the Year

-- Lauren Alaina

-- Luke Combs

-- Chris Janson

-- Midland

-- Brett Young

Male Vocalist of the Year

-- Dierks Bentley

-- Luke Combs

-- Thomas Rhett

-- Chris Stapleton

-- Keith Urban

Entertainer of the Year

-- Jason Aldean

-- Luke Bryan

-- Kenny Chesney

-- Chris Stapleton

-- Keith Urban

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Producer(s): Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U – Keith Urban

Producer(s): Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producer(s): Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Producer(s): Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Song of the Year

Body Like A Back Road

Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Broken Halos

Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Drowns the Whiskey

Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

Drunk Girl

Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

Tequila

Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Vocal Group of the Year

-- Lady Antebellum

-- LANCO

-- Little Big Town

-- Midland

-- Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year

-- Burning Man – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

-- Dear Hate – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

-- Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

-- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

-- Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

-- Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

-- Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

-- Dann Huff (Guitar)

-- Mac McAnally (Guitar)

-- Derek Wells (Guitar)

Music Video of the Year

Babe – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)

Director(s): Anthony Mandler

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas

Drunk Girl – Chris Janson

Director(s): Jeff Venable

Marry Me – Thomas Rhett

Director(s): TK McKamy

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Director(s): Patrick Tracy



