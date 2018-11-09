Did your favorite make it? Here are the nominees for the CMAs on Channel 2

Country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14th at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.
The CMA Awards are this Wednesday night and to celebrate "Good Morning America" enlisted the help of some of the biggest stars in Nashville to announce the full list of nominees.
Country music superstar Luke Bryan started things off by announcing the nominees for two of the biggest categories before learning of his own nomination for entertainer of the year, which he won in 2014 and 2015. He said it was “so rewarding” to be nominated again this year.
“You get to share it with obviously your fans, but, you know, all the people out on the road that make the shows happen," Bryan said. "By the time I get on stage, so much work has been done, so much preparation and you look at your bus drivers, your truck driver, band members and I'm just -- kind of the guy out there in the spotlight that gets to have fun and sing for a living."
He added, "When you get recognized by a nomination it's -- it makes it all worthwhile and that's what you want."
2018 CMA Awards Nominations
Female Vocalist Of The Year
-- Kelsea Ballerini
-- Miranda Lambert
-- Maren Morris
-- Kacey Musgraves
-- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
-- Brothers Osborne
-- Dan + Shay
-- Florida Georgia Line
-- Maddie & Tae
-- Sugarland
Dan and Shay, who are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, announced the next four categories alongside Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland.
Single of the Year
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank
Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
Producer(s): Michael Knox
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Producer(s): Willshire
Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano
New Artist of the Year
-- Lauren Alaina
-- Luke Combs
-- Chris Janson
-- Midland
-- Brett Young
Male Vocalist of the Year
-- Dierks Bentley
-- Luke Combs
-- Thomas Rhett
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban
Entertainer of the Year
-- Jason Aldean
-- Luke Bryan
-- Kenny Chesney
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Producer(s): Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U – Keith Urban
Producer(s): Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producer(s): Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Producer(s): Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Song of the Year
Body Like A Back Road
Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Broken Halos
Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Drowns the Whiskey
Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
Drunk Girl
Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
Tequila
Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Vocal Group of the Year
-- Lady Antebellum
-- LANCO
-- Little Big Town
-- Midland
-- Old Dominion
Musical Event of the Year
-- Burning Man – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
-- Dear Hate – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
-- Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
-- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
-- Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
-- Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
-- Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
-- Dann Huff (Guitar)
-- Mac McAnally (Guitar)
-- Derek Wells (Guitar)
Music Video of the Year
Babe – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
Director(s): Anthony Mandler
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas
Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
Director(s): Jeff Venable
Marry Me – Thomas Rhett
Director(s): TK McKamy
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Director(s): Patrick Tracy
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}