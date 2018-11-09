  • Did your favorite make it? Here are the nominees for the CMAs on Channel 2

    Country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14th at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

    The CMA Awards are this Wednesday night and to celebrate "Good Morning America" enlisted the help of some of the biggest stars in Nashville to announce the full list of nominees.

    Country music superstar Luke Bryan started things off by announcing the nominees for two of the biggest categories before learning of his own nomination for entertainer of the year, which he won in 2014 and 2015. He said it was “so rewarding” to be nominated again this year.

    “You get to share it with obviously your fans, but, you know, all the people out on the road that make the shows happen," Bryan said. "By the time I get on stage, so much work has been done, so much preparation and you look at your bus drivers, your truck driver, band members and I'm just -- kind of the guy out there in the spotlight that gets to have fun and sing for a living."

    He added, "When you get recognized by a nomination it's -- it makes it all worthwhile and that's what you want."

    2018 CMA Awards Nominations

    Female Vocalist Of The Year 
    -- Kelsea Ballerini 
    -- Miranda Lambert
    -- Maren Morris
    -- Kacey Musgraves
    -- Carrie Underwood

    Vocal Duo of the Year 
    -- Brothers Osborne 
    -- Dan + Shay 
    -- Florida Georgia Line 
    -- Maddie & Tae 
    -- Sugarland

    Dan and Shay, who are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, announced the next four categories alongside Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland.

    Single of the Year 
    Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton 
    Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

    Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
    Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
    Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

    Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert) 
    Producer(s): Michael Knox
    Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

    Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
    Producer(s): Willshire
    Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

    Tequila – Dan + Shay
    Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
    Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

    New Artist of the Year
    -- Lauren Alaina
    -- Luke Combs
    -- Chris Janson
    -- Midland
    -- Brett Young

    Male Vocalist of the Year 
    -- Dierks Bentley 
    -- Luke Combs
    -- Thomas Rhett
    -- Chris Stapleton
    -- Keith Urban

    Entertainer of the Year 
    -- Jason Aldean 
    -- Luke Bryan
    -- Kenny Chesney
    -- Chris Stapleton
    -- Keith Urban

    Album of the Year
    From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
    Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 

    Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
    Producer(s): Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves

    Graffiti U – Keith Urban
    Producer(s): Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson

    Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
    Producer(s): Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

    The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
    Producer(s): Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr. 

    Song of the Year 
    Body Like A Back Road
    Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

    Broken Halos
    Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

    Drowns the Whiskey
    Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

    Drunk Girl
    Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

    Tequila
    Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

    Vocal Group of the Year
    -- Lady Antebellum 
    -- LANCO
    -- Little Big Town
    -- Midland
    -- Old Dominion

    Musical Event of the Year
    -- Burning Man – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
    -- Dear Hate – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill) 
    -- Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert) 
    -- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney) 
    -- Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

    Musician of the Year 
    -- Jerry Douglas (Dobro) 
    -- Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar) 
    -- Dann Huff (Guitar) 
    -- Mac McAnally (Guitar) 
    -- Derek Wells (Guitar) 

    Music Video of the Year 
    Babe – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift) 
    Director(s): Anthony Mandler

    Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
    Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas

    Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
    Director(s): Jeff Venable

    Marry Me – Thomas Rhett
    Director(s): TK McKamy

    Tequila – Dan + Shay
    Director(s): Patrick Tracy
     

