Waymo self-driving taxi drives through police scene

LOS ANGELES — A driverless taxi in Los Angeles was carrying a passenger when it drove through an active police scene.

A Waymo taxi had come to a street where police were making a high-risk felony arrest after a stolen vehicle chase.

The taxi, with no human in the driver’s seat, but with a passenger in the back, drove through the intersection, Los Angeles Police said.

The alleged suspect was face down on the street near the parked cars, NBC News reported.

The intersection had not yet been blocked, but was shortly after the incident, ABC News reported.

Waymo admitted it had been near the arrest but for “no more than 15 seconds.” It then turned into an area that was not blocked off where other vehicles were driving, the company said.

“Safety is our highest priority at Waymo, both for people who choose to ride with us and with whom we share the streets. When we encounter unusual events like this one, we learn from them as we continue improving road safety and operating in dynamic cities,” a company spokesperson told ABC News.

© 2025 Cox Media Group