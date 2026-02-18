Victoria Jones: Cause of death revealed for daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones

SAN FRANCISCO — Victoria Kafka Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, died from the “toxic effects of cocaine,” and her death has been ruled an accident, officials said Tuesday.

Victoria Jones, 34, was found dead in the hallway of the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco hotel on Jan. 1, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. In a statement provided to People, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her cause of death was acute cocaine toxicity.

The Fairmont is a luxury hotel located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.

Victoria Jones is the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, the Chronicle reported. She made several acting appearances as a child, including a role alongside her father in “Men in Black II,” a part in his 2005 film “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,” and an appearance on the television series “One Tree Hill.”

Marin County Superior Court records show that Tommy Lee Jones successfully petitioned for the appointment of a conservator to oversee his daughter, the Chronicle reported.

The petition, filed on Aug. 7, 2023, was approved later that month, according to court records reviewed by USA Today last month. On Dec. 13, 2023, Jones submitted an application to end the temporary conservatorship, which was granted days later, according to the newspaper.

Victoria Jones was arrested twice in Napa County in 2025, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On April 26, she was charged on three misdemeanor counts — being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and obstruction of a peace officer, the newspaper reported.

On June 13, she was charged with misdemeanor battery, according to the Times.

She pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and the cases were still open at the time of her death.

Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and Cloughley also share a son, Austin Jones, 43. The actor married his current wife, Dawn Laurel, in 2001.

Tommy Lee Jones is best known for films such as “The Fugitive” -- he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the role -- “JFK,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Cobb” and the “Men in Black” franchise.

