Tuna sold for $3.2 million at record-breaking auction

By The Associated Press
Japan Tuna Auction Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Kiyomura Co., poses with the bluefin tuna that won the highest bid at the annual New Year auction in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) (Louise Delmotte/AP)
TOKYO — A massive 243-kilogram (535-pound) bluefin tuna fetched a record-setting 510 million yen ($3.2 million) during Tokyo’s first fish auction of 2026 at the Toyosu fish market.

The winning bid at the early-morning sale on Monday came from Kiyomura Corp., operator of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain, owned by Kiyoshi Kimura, who broke his previous record of 334 million yen ($2.1 million) paid in 2019.

The tuna was caught off Oma in northern Japan, a region widely regarded for producing some of the country’s finest tuna.

