Tuna sold for $3.2 million at record-breaking auction

TOKYO — A massive 243-kilogram (535-pound) bluefin tuna fetched a record-setting 510 million yen ($3.2 million) during Tokyo’s first fish auction of 2026 at the Toyosu fish market.
The winning bid at the early-morning sale on Monday came from Kiyomura Corp., operator of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain, owned by Kiyoshi Kimura, who broke his previous record of 334 million yen ($2.1 million) paid in 2019.
The tuna was caught off Oma in northern Japan, a region widely regarded for producing some of the country’s finest tuna.
