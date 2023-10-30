SC hospital uses Barbie as inspiration for NICU babies’ Halloween costumes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A hospital in South Carolina is going all out for this year’s NICU baby Halloween costumes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Taking Barbie as inspiration, Summerville Medical Center dressed babies in the Level II nursery in more than a dozen adorable handmade oufits that mimic the Barbie doll line.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Thank you to our incredible nurses for spending over 100 hours handmaking spa baby, safari baby, mermaid baby, and firefighter baby costumes to celebrate with the families in our care,” the hospital wrote. “These babies were monitored closely by our skilled nursing team for their first baby celebrity photo shoot.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

From Water Sports Baby to Harvest Time Baby, check out the precious ‘fits on these little fighters.

Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say Police say the parents found needles inside a Reese's Take 5 candy bar.

©2023 Cox Media Group