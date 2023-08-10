Recall alert: 860K pressure cookers recalled

The Consumer Product Saftey Commission has announced the recall of electric and stovetop pressure cookers.

The CPSC said that 860,000 Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux and Cooks electric pressure cookers, along with Bella stovetop pressure cookers can have their lids unlocked and removed while they’re in use. When the lid is removed, the contents inside the pot can splash out and burn someone.

The sizes of the pressure cookers, which were made by Sensio, range from 5-quart to 12-quart depending on the make and model.

To see if your pressure cooker is among those recalled, see the chart below or click here:

Brand Item number Size Bella (Electric) 14467 6-Qt 14570 6-Qt 14595 8-Qt 14682 8-Qt 14710 6-Qt 14718 8-Qt 14719 6-Qt 14780 10-Qt Bella Pro Series (Electric) 90072 6-Qt 90073 8-Qt Crux (Electric) 14721 8-Qt Cooks (Electric) 22276 6-Qt Bella (Stovetop) JY-PC20US-5P 5-Qt JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt

The pressure cookers were sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target stores as well as Amazon and other online retailers from September 2015 through September 2020 for between $30 and $70 for the electric cookers and $8 and $18 for the stovetop ones.

Owners should contact Sensio at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website for more information and a refund.

