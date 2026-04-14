Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis headline Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026 on Monday night, with Phil Collins, Billy Idol and Oasis headlining the eight performers who will be inducted this fall.

Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross, Sade, the Wu-Tang Clan and Joy Division/New Order round out the list. They will be inducted during a ceremony at The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.

The inductees were announced by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie during Monday’s broadcast of “American Idol,” according to People.

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination, the Plain Dealer reported.

Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan were first-time nominees.

In the Class of 2026, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees, while Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade are all multiple nominees. Phil Collins is joining the Rock Hall as a solo act.



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Collins, who is already a member of the Hall as a member of Genesis, is another artist who has been elected as a member of a band and as a solo artist, according to the newspaper.

He joins Ozzy Osbourne, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and all four members of The Beatles -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr -- as artists inducted as band performers and solo artists.

A record 17 artists were nominated this year, Variety reported. Musicians who did not gain induction into the Hall included the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, INXS, Pink, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, New Edition and Shakira.

In total, there will be 18 new inductees into the Hall, Variety reported. In addition to the eight artists, there are three other categories.

According to the Plain Dealer, the Early Influence category recognizes artists whose music and style have directly influenced rock ‘n’ roll and other music genres.

This year’s inductees include Cuban and Latin singer Celia Cruz, Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, country-rock innovator Gram Parsons and emcees Queen Latifah and MC Lyte.

The Musical Excellence Award is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music.”

This year’s inductees feature Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin, according to the Plain Dealer.

The 2026 Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to television variety show host Ed Sullivan, whose television show aired for 23 years. Sullivan, a former newspaper columnist, introduced U.S. audiences to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Doors.

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