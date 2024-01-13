Peter Crombie, ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘House of Frankenstein’ actor dies at 71

“Seinfeld” actor Peter Crombie died Wednesday at the age of 71.

>> Read more trending news

Crombie’s ex-wife, Nadine Kijner announced his death in an Instagram post on Wednesday, according to People Magazine.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver,” Kijner said. She also shared a photo from her and Crombie’s wedding page.

Crombie was best known for his roles in “Seinfeld” and “House of Frankenstein,” according to People Magazine. In “Seinfeld,” he played the recurring role of “Crazy” Joe Davola. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Joe Davola would terrorize and threaten Jerry Seinfeld during a five-episode plot.

Crombie was in a few television shows including “Perfect Strangers,” “American Playhouse,” “As the World Turns,” “H.E.L.P.,” “Law & Order,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “L.A. Law, L.A. Firefighters,” “Picket Fences,” “NYPD Blue” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He also was in a few movies “My Dog Skip,” “Natural Born Killers,” “The Blob,” “Se7en,” “Rising Sun” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” according to Deadline.

Details on Crombie’s death have not been released but Deadline reported that he may have had a brief illness.

©2024 Cox Media Group