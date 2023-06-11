Part of highway collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck fire

PHILADELPHIA — A tanker truck fire has caused part of a highway to collapse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management on Facebook confirmed that all lanes of Interstate 95 have been shut down in both directions Sunday morning after exits due to a fire and road collapse. Other streets in the area are closed as well for response efforts.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. on Cottman Avenue which is directly underneath the Interstate 95 overpass, WPVI reported.

Officials say to avoid the area and plan to find alternative routes if traveling in the area.

“Today’s going to be a long day. Obviously, with 95 northbound gone and southbound questionable, it’s going to be even longer,” Dominick Mireles of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management told WPVI. Officials believe that the damage will impact the area for a while.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Twitter he was briefed on the Interstate 95 collapse.

“State Police and PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) are on the scene assisting local first responders and Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation and his team are en route to assess the situation and address traffic needs,” said Shapiro.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Twitter said he has spoken with Shapiro.

“Closely monitoring the fire and collapse on I-95 in Pennsylvania. I’ve been in touch with FHWA and spoke with Gov. Shapiro to offer any assistance that USDOT can provide to help with recovery and reconstruction,” said Buttigieg.

No information has been released about any injuries, according to the news outlet.

The cause of the truck fire remains under investigation. It is also unclear what was in the tanker.

