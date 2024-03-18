Over and Out: Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces final North American tour

After more than five decades of facing the music, Jeff Lynne’s ELO is embarking on its North American farewell tour.

The group, originally called Electric Light Orchestra and formed by Lynne, Bev Bevan and Roy Wood in 1970, announced plans for a 27-date tour that begins Aug. 24 in Palm Desert, California, and ends Oct. 25 in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone reported.

Artist presale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time, according to Variety.

The original Electric Light Orchestra played from 1970 to 1986 and produced a string of hits, including “Evil Woman,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Do Ya,” “Strange Magic,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Turn to Stone.”

🛸 The Over and Out Tour, the final tour, is coming to the U.S. and it’s going to be out of this world! Join Jeff Lynne’s ELO for a historic night live in concert. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 22 at 10am local. https://t.co/KBnoiA3RWZ pic.twitter.com/5C2ZYeoIyN — Jeff Lynne's ELO (@JeffLynnesELO) March 18, 2024

The group officially disbanded in 1986 and Lynne, 76, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his group in 2017, went on to a solo career and extensive production work. He would produce music for George Harrison, Tom, Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams, Variety reported. Lynne also produced The Beatles’ two new songs on their 1995-96 “Anthology” series -- “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love.”

In 1988, Lynne joined with Harrison, Petty, Orbison and Bob Dylan to form the Traveling Wilburys, the entertainment news website reported.

After Lynne dissolved the group, Bevan formed ELO Part II with new musicians, creating bitterness that still exists, according to Rolling Stone.

Lynne revived the ELO brand in 2001, featuring himself with longtime keyboardist Richard Tandy from the original lineup for the “Zoom” album, Variety reported.

He continued to tour and released two more albums -- “Alone in the Universe” (2015) and “From Out of Nowhere” (2019), the entertainment news website reported.

The group’s first show since 2019 took place on Nov. 12, 2023, at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert in Chula Vista, California, according to Rolling Stone.

Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023.

Concert dates and venues can be found on the group’s website.

