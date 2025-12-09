Oscar Mayer’s looking for next generation of Wienermobile drivers

Hot diggity dog! Oscar Mayer’s is looking for the newest Hotdoggers, or those who are lucky enough to climb behind the wheel of the Wienermobile and drive around the country.

The company announced that applications are now open to try to become one of the drivers of the Weinermobile in 2026.

The Hotdogger program started in 1988 and “was designed to develop top talent and inspire future leaders who embody innovation, creativity and community spirit.”

It has since “sparked nearly 200 million smiles” over the miles.

Typically, the company gets more than 5,000 applications that are cut down to a dozen.

The position is technically called the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Spokesperson and you can find out more information here.

The journey will begin the first week of June 2026 and will last a year.

But the job doesn’t just include seeing all the sights around the county. The Hotdoggers are also responsible for maintaining the 27-foot-long Wienermobile as it drives through more than 30 states over the year with more than 300 stops.

Those chosen will have to undergo a two-week immersive onboarding process and job training. They’ll also have regular meetings with various teams.

It is helpful that the recent college graduates have experience working with the public, prior travel, good time management, work both independently and as part of a team, and are “people-persons.”

In addition to a college degree, the lucky wiener, er winners, will need a valid driver’s license and good driving record, ability to work weekends, and pass various driving and background checks, among other requirements.

The base salary is $35,600, with an additional weekly allowance of $150 or $7,200 a year and 18 PTO days. Health benefits and hotel costs are also covered.

The Wienermobile started rolling in 1936, so it’s celebrating its 90th year next year.

For more information and to apply, click here.

© 2025 Cox Media Group