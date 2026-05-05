NFL great Lawrence Taylor released from hospital, recovering from pancreatitis

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been released from a New Jersey hospital and is recovering from pancreatitis, according to a published report.

Taylor, 67, who starred for the New York Giants during his 13-year NFL career, was released late last week.

TMZ Sports was the first outlet to report the news, adding that he was admitted to the hospital on April 23.

🙏 EXCLUSIVE: Lawrence Taylor has been released from the hospital, recovering from pancreatitis at home. https://t.co/kHgOqi3kku — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2026

When Taylor was hospitalized, it was originally reported that he was suffering from a stomach issue that was not considered to be life-threatening, NBC Sports reported.

TMZ Sports later reported that Taylor was suffering from pancreatitis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas and can be life-threatening in severe cases.

The pancreas helps the body digest food and regulates blood sugar. Pancreatitis can appear suddenly, causing the patient mild or severe pain, according to the website.

Taylor played for the Giants from 1981 to 1993 and helped the team win a pair of Super Bowls. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, a nine-time All-Pro, and was named the NFL’s most valuable player for the 1986 season.

Taylor recorded 142 sacks, had 1,088 tackles, 33 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and nine interceptions during his career. In 1994, he was named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team.

The Giants retired his No. 56 jersey, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 1999.

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