Monty Python honored with stamp series

The comedy of Monty Python is being honored for the ages. The Royal Mail will issue a series of stamps to mark the contributions of the comedy troupe.

The British mail service announced that it will release a 10-stamp series with images from some of Monty Python’s most popular sketches and films, The Associated Press reported.

Six of the stamps will pay tribute to the group’s sketch comedy television series with images from “The Lumberjack Song,” “Dead Parrot” and “The Ministry of Silly Walks.” Another four stamps will highlight the 50th anniversary of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” including the Black Knight declaring, “‘Tis but a scratch.”

The Royal Mail’s director of external affairs, David Gold, said the stamp collection “honors a body of work that has shaped the comedic landscape for nearly six decades.”

The stamps can be preordered now and will be available on Aug. 14.

Monty Python was created in May 1969 and was made up of Michael Palin, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Graham Chapman, according to the group’s official site.

The group basically disbanded in the late 1980s with the death of Chapman, who died of throat and spinal cancer in 1989 at the age of 48.

“Python, as it was, concluded with Graham Chapman’s untimely death on 4 October 1989 – one day shy of the team’s 20th-anniversary, an event celebrated by ‘Parrot Sketch Not Included’, a bumper compilation of the team’s greatest hits (bar one), presented by Steve Martin," the group said on its website.

The remaining Monty Python members reunited in 2014 for several live shows.

“On 21 November 2013, the unthinkable happened: At a press conference in London, the five surviving Pythons announced that they were reuniting for a valedictory live stage show in 2014. Record-breaking ticket sales saw a single reunion show extended to a sell-out ten-date residency, and the shows were unanimously well-received by audiences as a joyous, nostalgic celebration of the Pythons’ legacy,” they said.

Six years after their successful reunion, Jones died of primary progressive aphasia, a form of dementia in 2020, The New York Times reported at the time.

©2024 Cox Media Group