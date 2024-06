The MLB on Tuesday banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for violating the league’s policy on gambling, according to multiple reports.

Four other players — Oakland Athletics reliever Michael Kelly and minor-league players Jay Groome, José Rodríguez and Andrew Saalfrank — were given one-year suspensions, CBS Sports reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





