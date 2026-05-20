Man receives life sentence for Facebook Marketplace murder

FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan man convicted of murder in the case of a Facebook Marketplace sale that went wrong was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.

Omar Brogdon, 31, of Detroit, received his sentence from Judge Khary L. Hanible at the Genesee County Circuit Court in Flint, MLive reported. In April, he had been convicted of felony murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery and three counts of using a firearm while committing a felony for a deadly shooting.

Brogdon had been accused of killing Orhan Hosic, 38, whom he met at the victim’s apartment in Fenton Township on July 6, 2024, according to WNEM.

#SENTENCED -- Omar Brogdon received the mandatory term of life in prison with no chance of parole for a murder in Fenton Township two years ago. https://t.co/jZ2VcME5Pq — ABC12WJRT (@ABC12WJRT) May 18, 2026

Detectives from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office learned that Hosic had listed two Corvette seats for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arranged for Brogdon to visit him at his apartment to complete the sale, WJRT reported.

Authorities believe the encounter escalated into an argument over which sports car brand was superior -- Mercedes-Benz or BMW -- according to MLive.

Detectives said that the seats were later found inside the orange Camaro that Brogdon allegedly drove to meet Hosic, WJRT reported.

The sheriff’s office said Brogdon was taken into custody in the Detroit area on July 23, 2024, according to WNEM.

During his sentencing hearing, Brogdon expressed remorse for the shooting.

“It was an unfortunate event. I was scared. I was cornered,” he said in court.

“Today, justice was served for Mr. Hosic. Hopefully, this will allow his grieving family and friends to begin the long path toward closure in this sad and tragic incident,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement after the verdict last month, MLive reported.

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