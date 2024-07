Jon Bon Jovi’s mother, Carol Bongiovi, dies days before 84th birthday

Carol Bongiovi, the mother of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, has died at age 83.

Bongiovi, known to some as “Mom Jovi,” died Tuesday at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, three days before her birthday, Variety reported. No cause of death was released.

“Our mother was a force to be reckoned with; her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed,” the singer said in a statement, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Bongiovi led an interesting life. Born Carol Sharkey in Erie, Pennsylvania, she and her husband were both Marines, meeting in the 1950s. The couple moved to Sayreville, New Jersey after they were discharged.

She was also one of the first Playboy Bunnies at a club in Manhattan.

“I did go there as a kid. Oh God, did I have the stories and the pictures. They had their little outfit and my dad was like this hip cat because he was married to a Playboy bunny,” Bon Jovi told Larry King in 2006, according to Rolling Stone.

Bongiovi also was the founder of her son’s fan club, USA Today reported.

The rocker credits his parents who gave him the “great gift” of dreaming.

“What I got from my parents was the ability to make the dream reality,” Bon Jovi said in a 2020 interview. “Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it.”

Bongiovi allowed her son to “work on it” when he was young. She bought him an acoustic guitar and urged him to learn how to play, Variety reported.

Biographer Laura Jackson said Bongiovi “would line up with her elder son before a full-length mirror (where) together they had fun watching themselves perform songs.”

Bon Jovi honored his parents in the 2021 video for “Story of Love,” incorporating family photos, including a portrait of his parents from when they were younger, Rolling Stone reported.

Bongiovi leaves behind her husband, John, three sons, their spouses, and eight grandchildren, Entertainment Tonight reported.

