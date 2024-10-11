‘Days of Our Lives’ Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death released

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined what killed “Days of Our Lives” actor Drake Hogestyn.

The soap opera actor died on Sept. 28 at the age of 70.

The medical examiner said pancreatic cancer was the immediate cause of death, TMZ reported. He also had several other health issues that contributed to but did not directly cause his death, including vomiting, dehydration and whole-body toxicity.

The gossip site obtained the medical examiner’s report.

Hogestyn was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana and wanted to become a professional baseball player, was signed to one of the New York Yankees’ farm teams. He left the game after an injury in 1977, People magazine reported.

His breakout role was on CBS’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” alongside Richard Dean Anderson, Peter Horton and River Phoenix.

Hogestyn was best known for his role on “Days of Our Lives” starting in 1986 as “The Pawn” and eventually John Black.

He was the romantic interest for former costar Deirdre Hall’s Marlena Evans.

Hogestyn appeared on more than 4,000 episodes of the show, E! News reported.

His family announced his death on social media, which was shared on the show’s official X account.

His costars also remembered him through social media posts.





© 2024 Cox Media Group