Jesse Jackson: World reacts to death of civil rights activist

Tributes to the Rev. Jesse Jackson poured in as news of his death was announced on Tuesday.

The New York Times called Jackson, who died at the age of 84, “America’s most influential Black figure in the years between the civil rights crusades of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the election of Barack Obama.”

Because of Jackson’s high profile, he was portrayed several times in film and television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nigel Gibbs played Jackson in the television series “Monster” in 2022, and Elden Henson had the role in the 1999 film “She’s All That.”

Eddie Murphy parodied Jackson on “Saturday Night Live” in 1984, and the civil rights leader hosted the show on Oct. 20, 1984. Jackson also appeared as himself in a 1989 episode of “A Different World.”

Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr., posted a photo of her father with a young Jackson on social media.

“Both now ancestors,” she wrote.

“His longevity is part of the story,” said Rashad Robinson, the former president of the online justice organization Color of Change. “This is someone who had so many chances to do something else. And this is what chose to do with his life.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton called Jackson “a consequential and transformative leader who changed this nation and the world.”

“He kept the dream alive and taught young children from broken homes, like me, that we don’t have broken spirits,” Sharpton wrote on Facebook. “A giant has gone home.

“He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honors of my life was learning at his side,” Sharpton continued. “He reminded me that faith without action is just noise. He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work.”

Former President Barack Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, were “deeply saddened” by Jackson’s death.

“We will always be grateful for Jesse’s lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share,” Obama said in a statement. “We stood on his shoulders.

Former President Joe Biden called Jackson “a man of God and of the people.”

“Whether through impassioned words on the campaign trail, or moments of quiet courage, Reverend Jackson influenced generations of Americans, and countless elected leaders, including presidents,” Biden wrote on X.

Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I've known Reverend Jackson as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people. Determined and tenacious. Unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our Nation.



Former President Bill Clinton, who awarded Jackson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000, said that he and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, tweeted in a statement that Jackson “never stopped working for a better America with brighter tomorrows.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called Jackson “one of America’s greatest patriots.”

“Today and every day, we will carry forward his call to ‘Keep hope alive,’” Harris said.

Reverend Jesse Jackson was one of America’s greatest patriots. He spent his life summoning all of us to fulfill the promise of America and building the coalitions to make that promise real.



On Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he knew Jackson “well” and called him “a good man.”

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people!”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Jackson “a larger-than-life figure.”

“I am sorry to hear of the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a native of South Carolina,” Graham tweeted. “He was a larger-than-life figure who passionately pushed for his causes, always striving to make America live up to its potential. He led a long and consequential life, and he will be missed by his family and friends.”

Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, said that Jackson was a “moral voice” for people who held power.

“He made you better by making you dig deeper inside yourself as you were dealing with some very complicated issues,” Emanuel told CNN. “He had a moral standing that challenged you when you’re doing day-to-day politics.”

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called Jackson a “giant of the civil rights movement who never stopped demanding that America live up to its promise.”

The NAACP said in a statement that Jackson “challenged this nation to live up to its highest ideals.”

#RestInPower to Rev. Jesse Jackson. Today, we honor a giant whose voice, courage, and love for our people shaped generations. Reverend Jesse Jackson was not only a civil rights icon—he was family to the NAACP.



Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that “America has lost a titan in the struggle for civil rights and racial justice.”

Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams said that Jackson “understood the immense promise of America and his role in shaping its destiny.”

“With courage, tenacity and an audacious spirit, he widened our capacity for imagining true unity and deepened our commitment to justice for all,” Abrams said. “I was one of the lucky beneficiaries of a vision he never forsook. God bless him and the Jackson family.

Ben Murray-Bruce, a Nigerian businessman and former politician, called Jackson “a dear friend and a truly great man.”

“I was one of his biggest admirers, and I will deeply miss him,” Murray-Bruce wrote. “I am saddened that we have lost such an extraordinary icon — one with direct links to Martin Luther King Jr. I consider it a great honour to have known him and to have called him my friend."

A few minutes ago, I received the sad news of the passing of the Right Reverend Jesse Jackson at the age of 84.



The Rev. James Martin, an author and Jesuit priest, wrote on X that Jackson “stood for and with justice.”

“May you be united with Jesus Christ forever,” he wrote.

Jackson ran for president twice, in 1984 and 1988. In 1984 he collected more than 3 million votes during the primaries and finished third among the eight candidates, The Washington Post reported.

“When they write the history of this (primary campaign), the longest chapter will be on Jackson,” New York Gov. Mario Cuomo told the newspaper at the time. “The man didn’t have two cents. He didn’t have one television or radio ad. And look what he did.”

Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois ordered flags in the state to be lowered to half-mast to honor Jackson, the Times reported.

“He broke down barriers, inspired generations, and kept hope alive,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our state, nation, and world are better due to his years of service.”

The Black Conservative Federation, a network of Republican activists, paid tribute to Jackson in an Instagram post.

Though we may not have always agreed with Rev. Jackson on politics or policy, we recognize and respect the depth of his commitment to the advancement of Black Americans and to the moral conscience of this nation,“ the organization wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Jackson a “fearless warrior” on X.

Jesse Jackson was an icon of the civil rights movement and a fearless warrior for justice for all people. He was one of the most powerful forces for positive change in our country and our world. America is a more equal and just place thanks to his work.



U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) called Jackson a champion of ”racial justice.”

“America has lost one of its great moral voices,” Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, said in a statement. “As a kid growing up in public housing while watching him run for President, Rev. Jesse Jackson gave me a glimpse of what is possible and taught me to say, ‘I am somebody!’ As an adult, I was proud to call him a friend.”

