Jason Kelce, wife Kylie welcome fourth child

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie on Tuesday announced the birth of their fourth child on social media.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024 after 13 years with the Eagles, and the 33-year-old “Not Gonna Lie” podcast host announced the birth of daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce in an Instagram post on April 1. The infant was born on March 30.

“Whoop, there she is!” Kylie Kelce wrote, sharing her newborn’s name and nickname in the caption.

Finnley will join older sisters Wyatt, 5; Elliotte, 3; and Bennett, 2. The Kelces posted a hilarious photograph in November to announce the pregnancy news, which included Bennett crying while trying to pose.

The Instagram post showed four photos of the newborn. The first picture

The first photo showed Finnley in swaddle clothes and a large pink and blue hairbow. The second showed the newborn resting on her side, while photos three and four showed the proud parents holding their youngest.

Fans knew Kylie Kelce would be giving birth soon, as she noted in her podcast last week that she was due to give birth “at any moment.”

Jason Kelce joined the Eagles after being picked in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He cemented his status as a Philadelphia sports legend with a lively, profanity-filled speech after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in February 2018.

The older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played 193 games for the Eagles. He was a six-time, first-team All-Pro selection and played in two Super Bowls.

