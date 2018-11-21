Here comes Santa: Channel 2 presents The Children's Christmas Parade!

Join the fun as Channel 2 anchors Fred Blankenship and Linda Stouffer celebrate the holiday season with one of Atlanta’s favorite holiday traditions, “The Children’s Christmas Parade.”
Channel 2 WSB-TV partners with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, one of the nation’s top ranked pediatric hospitals. This year the parade benefits the Center for Advanced Pediatrics.
This year’s parade will feature 16 marching bands, one of a kind floats, exciting dance performances, members of the Atlanta United soccer team, giant helium-filled balloons, and, of course, Santa Claus is coming to town. Marching bands from across Georgia and the Southeast will be there, including bands from Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Coweta counties.
Now in its 38th year, the parade marches through Midtown Atlanta. The fun starts at Peachtree and 16th Street, continues for one mile and ends at Peachtree and 5th Street.
WHAT: The 38th Annual Children’s Christmas Parade
WHEN: Live Saturday, December 1st, 10:30AM
WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV
WHO: Fred Blankenship and Linda Stouffer
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}