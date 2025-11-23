Donald Glover reveals he had a stroke

ATLANTA — Actor and musician Donald Glover revealed he suffered a stroke last year, which forced him to cancel his tour.

Glover, who performs music under the name Childish Gambino, shared the news during a performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, ABC News reported.

Glover explained that he experienced severe head pain in Louisiana but continued performing, only to learn from a doctor in Houston that he had suffered a stroke.

“You guys voted for a ‘where have I been monologue,’” Glover said, addressing the audience at the festival.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway,” he continued. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

Glover also disclosed that doctors discovered a hole in his heart, necessitating two surgeries.

He expressed feelings of disappointment, mentioning that he felt he was letting people down and lamented that he still hasn’t visited Ireland.

Glover was born in California and raised in the metro Atlanta area.

As an actor, his best-known roles include Earnest “Earn” Marks in “Atlanta” and Troy Barnes in “Community,” the long-rumored movie for which has yet to materialize.

Reflecting on his life, Glover shared, “They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one.”He added, “You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing.”

