‘Dancing with the Stars’ renewed: Robert Irwin announced as first contestant

LOS ANGELES — “Dancing with the Stars” will officially return to Channel 2 for its 34th season this fall.

On Tuesday, ABC announced the first star who will compete for the mirrorball trophy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Robert Irwin, wildlife conservationist and son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, says he cannot wait to join the cast.

“I cannot tell you what an honor, what a privilege it is to be joining this season,” Irwin said at a launch event.

Irwin will have some tough shoes to fill. His sister Bindi won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015 with her dance partner Derek Hough.

Irwin recalled back to the moment when he saw his sister lift the trophy.

“And I just thought, ‘one day that’s gonna be me,’” he said. “I have these little dreams and now that dream is a reality and I am over the moon. Let’s do this.”

The rest of the “Dancing with the Stars” season 34 cast will be unveiled at a later date on “Good Morning America”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group