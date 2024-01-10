‘Cutest arrest ever’: Dog escapes shelter’s kennel, enjoys late-night snack

TEMPE, Ariz. — A dog staying at an Arizona animal shelter decided it was time to party, so he broke out of his kennel and helped himself to some treats.

According to a Facebook post by the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, the dog had “some amazing skills.”

The clever pooch, named King, managed to get out of his kennel by using his paws to open the door to his enclosure during the early morning hours of Nov. 16, KPHO-TV reported. He then managed to gain entry to some dog food and treats and spilled them onto the floor, where he happily gorged himself.

But King’s actions tripped the shelter’s alarm, and an officer from the Tempe Police Department soon arrived at the scene.

“There are other dogs in the same room as him, and (King) tried to open up their kennels too,” Jodi Polanski, the founder and executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, told the television station. “My reaction was just definitely surprised.

“(The alarm) said a glass broke from inside, and I said, ‘How is that possible?’... It went off like three times, and I couldn’t figure out what was going on.”

The officer quickly restored order and petted the excited canine, KSAZ-TV reported.

The officer, who chose to remain anonymous, endeared himself to Polanski and her staff at the nonprofit, earning the nickname of “Mr. Clean,” according to the television station.

That is because after getting King back into his kennel, the officer began to clean up the area, sweeping up the food and tidying up the place, KPHO reported.

On Facebook, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue called the officer’s actions a key element of “the cutest arrest ever.”

“This dog had some amazing skills!” the shelter wrote. “And one of the coolest police officers ever ... went above and beyond the call of duty cleaning up the mess the dog made.”

