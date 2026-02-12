Bud Cort, star of cult film classic ‘Harold and Maude,’ dies at 77

Bud Cort, who played the wealthy, death-obsessed recluse Harold Chasen in the 1971 cult film classic “Harold and Maude,” died Wednesday. He was 77.

A representative for his family said that Cort, who resided at an assisted living facility in Norwalk, Connecticut, died of complications from pneumonia, The New York Times reported.

Cort also starred in the 1970 film “Brewster McCloud,” and had roles in other films and television shows, according to Variety.

But his signature role came in “Harold and Maude.” Cort’s character of Chasen was a precocious yet morose, wealthy 19-year-old who becomes friends with -- and then falls in love -- with Maude Chardon, who at 79 is old enough to be his grandmother, the Times reported.

The older woman, played by Ruth Gordon, was a Holocaust survivor who lived in an abandoned railroad car, according to the newspaper.

“As I was reading the script, I immediately knew it was going to be a classic film for the ages,” Cort said in a 2012 interview. “There was no denying it.”

Cort also played roles in films such as “M*A*S*H” (1970), “Electric Dreams” (1984), “Dogma” (1999), “Pollock” (2000) and “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” (2004), according to The Hollywood Reporter. His television résumé featured appearances on “Ugly Betty,” “Criminal Minds” and “Arrested Development.”

Cort also did voice work, playing the Toyman in “Superman: The Animated Series,” the entertainment website reported. He also voiced characters in “Static Shock” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

Colt co-wrote, starred in and directed the 1991 film “Ted and Venus,” Variety reported.

In 1979, Cort played the lead in “Son of Hitler,” about an illiterate woodworker who is thought to be the son of the Nazi dictator. It was a box office flop, the Times reported.

That same year, Cort was in a car accident that left him with broken bones and a disfigured face, according to the newspaper.

Walter Edward Cox was born on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He changed his name to avoid confusion with character actor Wally Cox, Variety reported.

Cort had a love-hate relationship with the role that made him famous, according to the Times.

A major issue, he told the newspaper in a 2000 interview, was the abundance of Harold Chasen groupies.

“Everyone assumed I was that person,” he said. “I’ve been through the whole thing of being followed around. People used to come to my hotel and leave tombstones and pictures of dead babies. I try to talk to them, tell them they missed the point of the movie.

