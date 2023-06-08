Belmont Stakes 2023: When is it, who is the favorite, what are the odds?

Smoke from a distant fire is not the name of a horse in Saturday’s 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, but it may determine the outcome of the race, or whether it is run at all.

The smoke from Canadian wildfires that has been flowing into states in the Eastern U.S. was the cause of the cancellation of races at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Thursday.

No decision has been made to postpone Saturday’s race as of yet, but track officials safety for all is the first priority.

“Safety is paramount as we navigate this unprecedented situation,” said David O’Rourke, New York Racing Assn. president and chief executive.

“NYRA will actively monitor all available data and weather information as we work toward the resumption of training and racing both here at Belmont Park and at Saratoga Race Course. Based on current forecast models and consultation with our external weather services, we remain optimistic that we will see an improvement in air quality on Friday.”

What time will the race be run, who will be running and what are their odds? Here is what we know about the Belmont Stakes:

When is the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

The race, known as the test of champions, is on Saturday.

Where is it run?

The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

How long is the track?

The track at Belmont is 1 5/8 miles long.

Who runs in the race?

The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

What time will the Belmont Stakes be run?

The race will take place at 7:02 p.m. ET.

What is the track record?

The track record – 2:24 – was set 50 years ago this year by the legendary Secretariat.

What is the purse?

The total purse is $1.5 million ($800,000 for first place).

Here are the 2023 Belmont horses, post positions and odds as of Thursday

1. Tapit Shoes, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

2. Tapit Trice, Luis Saez, 3-1

3. Arcangelo, Javier Castellano, 8-1

4. National Treasure, John R. Velasquez, 5-1

5. Il Miracolo, Marcos Meneses, 30-1

6. Forte, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

7. Hit Show, Manuel Franco, 10-1

8. Angel of Empire, Flavien Prat, 7-2

9. Red Route One, Joel Rosario, 15-1