Baby pig rescued after being tossed like football at Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — A piglet was rescued after he was tossed around during a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans.

The Humane Society of Louisiana said a witness saw a few men in a park by a parade throwing what looked like a football to each other. When the witness got closer, they noticed that the object was a baby pig.

The baby pig was scared and was making squealing noises, according to NOLA.com. The witness approached the men and demanded that they give him the baby pig, which they did.

The Humane Society said that the witness brought the pig to them.

“We are grateful that Piglet was removed from such a harsh environment and is now enjoying the comfort of a safe and secure space, which we hope that every animal gets to experience while on our planet. We are equally grateful to the dozens of people who donated toward his medical care and the thousands who viewed our brief video,” said Jeff Dorson, HSLA director, according to WAFB.

The pig went through a few medical exams but appeared to be uninjured, NOLA.com reported. The pig was believed to be only a few weeks old and is expected to eventually weigh about 80 pounds, the Humane Society said.

The pig’s foster named him Piglet, the Humane Society said.

Two people have applied to adopt the pig including District 65 State Rep. Lauren Ventrella, according to NOLA.com.

