Alaska Airlines grounds all Boeing 737-9 aircraft after window blowout on flight midair

Alaska Airlines on Friday grounded its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet after a flight made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport.

The emergency landing was due to a midair pressure issue after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out midflight, according to the New York Times.

Alaska Airlines said that its Flight 1282 made a safe emergency landing in Portland after taking off from Ontario, California, the Times reported. The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members.

Hours after the emergency landing, the airline grounded all 65 of its Boeing 727 Max 9 aircraft so each plane could be inspected, the newspaper reported. The inspection process is expected to take a few days.

“My heart goes out to those who were on this flight – I am so sorry for what you experienced. I am so grateful for the response of our pilots and flight attendants. We have teams on the ground in Portland assisting passengers and are working to support guests who are traveling in the days ahead,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

Minicucci said that the National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the incident and the airline is supporting their investigation. Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating, according to The Associated Press.

The airline did not provide information about injuries but KPTV reported per the Port of Portland, that fire crews were called and had treated minor injuries, according to the AP. One person was transported for treatment but injuries are not believed to be serious.

A passenger sent KATU a photo showing the hole in the side of the airplane, according to the AP. The station also received a video of people wearing oxygen masks. It also showed passengers clapping once the plane had landed.

Those affected by the grounding have been notified, the airline said. More information can be found on its website.

