63K once-classified pages from JFK assassination released

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of documents from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released.

Kennedy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas

The National Archives has about 6 million pages of records, most of which were already declassified. Tuesday’s release is the latest and can be found on the archives' website “JFK Assassination Records - 2025 Documents Release.”

The release was done in two batches on March 18, one at about 7 p.m. ET that consisted of 32,000 pages in 1,123 PDF files and a second at 10:30 p.m. ET that had 31,400 pages across 1,059 PDF files.

Overall there are 2,182 entries on the page.

The Washington Post found that the files were not new, but the information in them, which had at one point been redacted, is no longer blocked.

“We’ve seen virtually all of these documents before with redactions, but I can’t instantly tell you what’s new,” author Philip Shenon told the Post. “It’s always possible there is a blockbuster, but so far, nothing here on the face of it is rewriting the essential truth of what happened that day. It would take days, weeks and months for a serious researcher to really understand what’s in these documents.”

The New York Times said there was no apparent order of the release. The documents are not categorized.

"The documents released on Tuesday night were not published in any organized fashion, and clicking each file can feel like opening a box of messy, unrelated papers. Some files are one page and fairly straightforward. Others are almost 700 pages and stuffed with handwritten notes, diplomatic cables and images‚" one of the Times' journalists who are combing through the files wrote. She said that some documents “are completely illegible.”

The documents shine a light on what was going on in other parts of the world around the same time as the Kennedy assassination, including how the CIA was gathering information in Cuba, The New York Times discovered.

“In the past week we intercepted Cuban military messages which show that Cuban interpreters are now posted at several surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites on the island,” a presidential intelligence memo dated Nov. 23, 1963, read.

They also included personal information such as the Social Security numbers of congressional employees from the 1970s, some of whom may still be alive.

Some of the documents speak about the investigations into the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was shot and killed almost five years after JFK on April 4, 1968, the Times reported.

Along with this week’s release, previous document dumps can also be accessed on the archives' page. Those are from 2017-18, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

0 of 33 JFK assassination: Texas Gov. John Connally adjusts his tie as President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy settle into their seats as their limousine prepared to leave Love Field and motor through Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: President John F Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Gov. John Connally and his wife Nellie Connally ride together in a convertible limousine in Dallas. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Secret Service agent Clint Hill maneuvers to push first lady Jacqueline Kennedy back into the presidential limousine, moments after John F. Kennedy was assassinated. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: The limousine carrying President John F. Kennedy rushes to Parkland Hospital after he was shot in Dallas. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite removes his glasses and fights his emotions while announcing the death of John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) JFK assassination: The grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza. Conspiracy theorists have said a second gunman was in place in this area when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assasination: Lyndon B. Johnson, flanked by his wife, Lady Bird Johnson, left, and Jacqueline Kennedy, takes the oath of office on Air Force One in Dallas. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: A New York man reads the news of John F. Kennedy's assassination. (I C Rapoport/Getty Images) JFK assassination: A woman on the streets of Washington, D.C. cries after hearing of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. (Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Images) JFK assassination: A view of the Texas School Book Depository from Dealey Plaza in Dallas. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Close up of the sixth-floor window at the Texas School Book Depository. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty) JFK assassination: The mugshot of Lee Harvey Oswald taken by the Dallas Police Department. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) JFK assassination: A Dallas policeman holds up the rifle used to kill President John F Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: The stretcher on which John F. Kennedy died in the emergency room of Parkland Hospital in Dallas. (Don Uhrbrock/Getty Images) JFK assassination: Lee Harvey Oswald is led through the Dallas Police station by officers. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Black bunting hangs from chandelier in East Room of the White House, as the body of President John F. Kennedy lies in state. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Jacqueline and Caroline Kennedy, wife and daughter of assassinated president John F. Kennedy, kneel at his coffin in Washington, D.C. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: A caisson waits at the White House to carry the casket of President John F. Kennedy to Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 25, 1963. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: John F. Kennedy Jr., who turned 3 on the day of his father's funeral, salutes as the casket of President John F. Kennedy is carried from St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Jacqueline Kennedy walks with her brother-in-law, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, during the funeral for President John F. Kennedy. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Jack Ruby, right, walks up to accused presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and shoots him as he is escorted in the basement of the Dallas Police Department on Nov. 24, 1963. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Police escort Jack Ruby, killer of accused presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, from the Dallas city jail. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: Marina Oswald, widow of accused presidental assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, weeps as she views the body of her husband shortly before his burial on Nov. 25, 1963. She is holding her 22-month-old daughter June. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) JFK assassination: John F. Kennedy's funeral cortege approaches the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery after passing the Lincoln Memorial and crossing over the Potomac River on the Memorial Bridge. (Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images) JFK assassination: The spot on Elm Street in Dallas where President John F. Kennedy was hit with a fatal shot is marked on the highway near Dealey Plaza. From 2014. (Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group) JFK assassination: The triple underpass near Dealey Plaza in a 2014 photograph. The limousine carrying President John F. Kennedy sped through the underpass after he was shot. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group) JFK assassination: A view of Elm Street in Dallas from the seventh floor of the Texas School Book Depository -- now known as the Sixth Floor Museum -- in 2014. The view is one floor above from where Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group) JFK assassination: The eternal flame burning at the grave site of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery. (Lee Lockwood/Getty Images)

