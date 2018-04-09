  • Woman to run Boston Marathon course with boyfriend with spinal cord injury

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    BOSTON - Boston-based runner Kaitlyn Kiely is set to run the Boston Marathon course, one week before the official race, while pushing her long-time boyfriend Matt Wetherbee in a racing wheelchair.

    While the couple didn't qualify for the official race, they will still run the entire course one week before the official race so they can accomplish their personal goal of running the marathon route.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Kiely ran the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston last year, but suffered from severe leg cramping throughout the course and slowing her time for the race.

    This year, Kiely and Wetherbee have partnered up with HOTSHOT, a company dedicated to helping athletes who suffer from muscle cramping, to complete the course without cramping pains but also to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord injuries.

    The 122nd Boston Marathon will be held on Monday.

    Related video:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman to run Boston Marathon course with boyfriend with spinal cord injury

  • Headline Goes Here

    Caretakers arrested, accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Goo Goo Dolls going on ‘Dizzy Up the Girl' 20th anniversary tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man breaks into home while family sleeps, shoots victim in chest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Syria chemical attack, missile strike: 5 things to know