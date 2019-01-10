Woman pulls gun on Church's Chicken employees over wrong order, police say

TERRYTOWN, La. - A Louisiana woman is in jail after police say she brandished a gun and attacked a fast-food restaurant employee over an incorrect order.
According to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vilette Hammond, 31, bought a to-go order at a Church’s Chicken in Terrytown, Louisiana Monday night.
“Apparently, her chicken order was wrong,” Rivarde told The Times-Picayune.
Hammond returned the next day to complain and asked for a refund, which was declined.
Rivarde said Hammond saw the employee who took her order the previous night and confronted her. The employee was working at the drive-thru lane at the time.
Authorities said a fight started in the restaurant when Hammond hit the employee. The fight was broken up by other employees and Hammond was kicked out. The door was locked behind her.
WDSU reported that Hammond grabbed a gun after having left her keys and wallet inside the restaurant.
“She threatened to shoot up the place,” Rivarde said.
When employees wouldn’t let her back in, authorities said Hammond walked to the drive-thru window, banging on it to the point that it broke and was removed from the frame.
A deputy arrived at the restaurant and arrested Hammond. Rivarde said she was booked at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.
