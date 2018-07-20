Willie Nelson announces Frank Sinatra covers album, ‘My Way'

Willie Nelson’s newest album will be one of Frank Sinatra covers.
Rolling Stone reported that the 85-year-old country music and songwriting icon will release “My Way” Sept. 14. It will be the second album he’s released this year. He released “Last Man Standing” in April.
Nelson and the late Sinatra were good friends, having appeared in a TV spot for NASA in the 1980s. He first heard Sinatra at 10 years old, when he appeared on the radio show “Your Hit Parade.”
In an interview in the June/July issue of AARP magazine, Wilson said he learned from Sinatra.
“I learned a lot about phrasing listening to Frank,” Nelson said. “He didn’t worry about behind the beat or in front of the beat, or whatever — he could sing it either way, and that’s the feel you have to have.”
Before the release of the album, which contains songs made famous by Sinatra, fans can watch the music video for Wilson’s cover of “Summer Wind.”
Taste of Country reported that “My Way” is available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital formats. The track list for “My Way” is below.
- “Fly Me to the Moon”
- “Summer Wind”
- “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)”
- “A Foggy Day”
- “It Was a Very Good Year”
- “Blue Moon”
- “I’ll Be Around”
- “Night and Day”
- “What Is This Thing Called Love” (with Norah Jones)
- “Young at Heart”
- “My Way”
