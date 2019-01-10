VIDEO: Dad doing donuts ends up crashing in new car

RIVERSIDE, Ohio - A father and his two children ended up in hospitals Wednesday afternoon after he hit a power pole while doing donuts in the snowy parking lot of the former Kmart in Riverside, Ohio.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, had just bought the Pontiac G8 GT, Riverside police said.
He was doing donuts -- driving in a tight circle at high speed -- when he apparently lost control and hit a live power pole, police said.
The pole crashed to the parking lot in the incident, which was reported just about 4:30 p.m.
Police said the man and the children, one of high school age and the other younger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
He'll be cited for reckless operation, police tell said.
