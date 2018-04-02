0 U.S. representative's wife arrested on disorderly intoxication charge

The wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto was arrested Sunday night on charges of disorderly intoxication in Florida, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies said Amanda Soto, 33, her mother and her husband were visiting Disney Springs when an argument ensued between her and her mother, who also was allegedly intoxicated.

Amanda Soto told a deputy she was trying to call an Uber to take her family home because she could not drive, according to an arrest report.

When the deputy helped Amanda Soto and her mother get into the Uber, Amanda began yelling at her mother, the Uber driver and the law enforcement officer, the report said.

The report said that when the Uber driver asked where she was going, Amanda Soto cursed at the driver.

The Uber driver refused the group service as Amanda Soto continued to scream profanities at the driver and at the deputy, according to the report.

According to the arrest report, the deputy escorted the group out of the Uber and tried to calm Amanda Soto, who became increasingly upset, continued to scream profanities and began crying hysterically.

Authorities said that despite the numerous number of times the deputy tried to calm Amanda Soto, she remained agitated and repeatedly said her husband is a congressman, therefore “She could do whatever she wants.”

Darren Soto (D-Orlando), released the following statement regarding his wife’s arrest: "My wife, Amanda, has for years suffered from depression and been under medical care. In accordance with her treatment plan and under her doctor's supervisor, she recently stopped using her medications. Yesterday, she drank too much and reached an argumentative state with a family member, which led to (her) arrest. She deeply regrets her actions and takes full responsibility for them."

Amanda Soto was released on bail Monday morning.

