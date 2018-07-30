0 Underground Atlanta: Then and now

As of the fall of 2017, Underground Atlanta is a thing of the past. Developers have unveiled a robust redevelopment plan. Here's a guide to the history of Underground Atlanta and future plans for the site.



Historic overview

The area formerly known as Underground Atlanta, located in the Five Points area of downtown Atlanta, emerged 1969 as an entertainment hot spot. The buildings that made up Underground Atlanta have great historical value as they were built during the Civil War Reconstruction Era building boom. The area included both a street level and underground level. The latter was obscured from view and as a result, juke joints and speakeasies were located there.



Underground Atlanta through the years

Underground Atlanta became a 1970s hot spot for nightlife in downtown Atlanta. It became so popular because Fulton County was one of the few counties at the time that was lax on their alcohol consumption laws. That changed when neighboring DeKalb County relaxed its laws and Underground Atlanta's draw generally declined in the 1980s.

>>Photos: Underground Atlanta through the years



In the late 1980s, renovations turned the space into more of shopping destination than for entertainment. The World of Coca-Cola museum, that opened adjacent to it, brought an influx of foot traffic, but it continued to struggle from then on.



Future of Underground Atlanta

Underground Atlanta is currently experiencing a rebirth. Developer WRS is behind the process of what it calls a revitalization and transforming the space into one with apartments, office spaces, shops and restaurants to make a new destination for residents and tourists alike. The project is being called Block 3 and encompasses the areas near Central Avenue and Alabama Street. It will also include plenty of open spaces with murals. The total finished project will span over 150,000 square feet.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.