0 Trump supporter banned from Disney World unfurls Trump flag at Disneyland

A supporter of President Donald Trump who has been banned from Walt Disney World for displaying his backing of Trump in 2020, first with a flag from a balcony in the Magic Kingdom, and then with a sign he displayed as he rode Expedition Everest, has done the same thing again, this time on the West Coast at Disneyland.

The man, who has identified himself as Dion Cini, livestreamed himself displaying the flag as he rode on the Mark Twain Riverboat Wednesday, the Orange County Register reported.

Park visitors saw the man’s display and told the newspaper that it was not appreciated.

“I saw someone putting something out on the side of the boat,” Jennifer Elliott told the Register. “This is the happiest place on earth. That kind of political agenda doesn’t belong in the park. We hear about politics every day. I come to Disney to escape it. I was appalled and kind of dumbstruck.”

A parks spokesperson told the Register that large banners, signs and flags are a safety risk to guests and the attractions. They also said the man disrupted the experiences of other guests.

“This person has been previously warned and we have taken appropriate steps to address his behavior,” Liz Jaeger told the newspaper.

Park security and Anaheim police did not take Cini into custody, but the park guards gave him a trespass admonition. Anaheim police officials said he was cooperative, the Register reported.

Cini posted that he has been banned from Disneyland, according to the Register.

Walt Disney World had rescinded his annual past after the first stunt, but he said park officials had a change of heart and allowed him back in before the Expedition Everest event. He had his access to all Walt Disney World property, including Disney Springs, water parks and resorts, revoked a second time.

