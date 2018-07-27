  • Top Atlanta airport restaurants

    Atlanta airport restaurants go far beyond what you might expect, offering an eclectic mix of cuisines and dining experiences. Here are some of  the most popular dining options at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

    One Flew South Restaurant & Sushi Bar
    Terminal E Centerpoint
    404-209-8209
    www.oneflewsouthatl.com

    Billing itself as the airport's "first upscale dining experience," One Flew South has white leather seating and an 18-foot marble back bar. It even earned a spot as a finalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Service, somewhat unexpected for an airport restaurant. The cuisine is inspired by world travels and is made with fresh local ingredients. Airport patrons also flock to the extensive cocktail and wine selections.

    Paschal's Southern Cuisine
    Concourse B Centerpoint
    404-767-0632
    www.paschalsatlanta.com

    Paschal's is an Atlanta institution, offering famous fried chicken since the 1940s. It served famous patrons such as Martin Luther King Jr., Aretha Franklin and former Atlanta mayors Maynard Jackson and Andrew Young. The iconic restaurant's airport location opened in 1979 and dishes up Southern favorites like its famous fried chicken, catfish and country fried steak.

    Grindhouse Killer Burgers
    Concourse D, Gate 30 and Concourse T, Gate 11
    404-762-1577
    www.grindhouseburgers.com

    Grindhouse is well known in Atlanta, with locals flocking to its regular locations to eat fresh ground burgers, veggie burgers and homemade brisket chili. The restaurant has opened two locations in Atlanta's airport to serve up its giant burgers to hungry travelers, but you should be prepared to bring your appetite.

    LottaFrutta
    Concourse B, Gate 23
    404-761-4349
    www.lottafrutta.com

    If you don't want to fill up on heavy food, try LottaFrutta's Mexican-style fresh fruit cups or South American-style smoothies. You can also order one of the location's Cuban-inspired grilled sandwiches or treat yourself to Ecuadorian helado (ice cream.)

    Ecco
    Concourse F, Mezzanine
    404-768-1999
    http://airport.ecco-atlanta.com

    Ecco brings a taste of its popular Midtown restaurant's contemporary European cuisine to the airport. The location is comfortable, offering a large dining room, bar area and an atrium patio. If you're not in the mood for a full meal, try a taste-and-share selection from the menu, such as fried goat cheese with honey and black pepper.

    Café Intermezzo, Concourse B Centerpoint
    404-530-2758
    www.cafeintermezzo.com

    Inspired by European coffeehouses, Café Intermezzo provides a break from the airport's bustle. It's a good spot to stop for breakfast to enjoy French toast or an omelet, as well as other meals throughout the day. Try a salad, crepe or sandwich, or head straight to a delicious selection from the dessert case to enjoy with a coffee beverage. As a bonus, you can also pick up some reading material while you're there.

    Chicken + Beer
    Concourse D, Gate 5
    404-209-3905
    http://chickenandbeer.com

    Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris has turned his 2003 album "Chicken-n-Beer" into the namesake for his restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He's partnered with the group behind One Flew South, one of the most popular Atlanta airport restaurants. The restaurant serves up shrimp and grits, Cajun boiled peanut hummus, pork belly sliders, chicken and waffles, chicken plates, pan-fried steak and more.

