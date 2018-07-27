0 Top Atlanta airport restaurants

Atlanta airport restaurants go far beyond what you might expect, offering an eclectic mix of cuisines and dining experiences. Here are some of the most popular dining options at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



One Flew South Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Terminal E Centerpoint

404-209-8209

www.oneflewsouthatl.com



Billing itself as the airport's "first upscale dining experience," One Flew South has white leather seating and an 18-foot marble back bar. It even earned a spot as a finalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Service, somewhat unexpected for an airport restaurant. The cuisine is inspired by world travels and is made with fresh local ingredients. Airport patrons also flock to the extensive cocktail and wine selections.

>>Top things to do at Atlanta's airport | Atlanta airport art | Atlanta airport guide



Paschal's Southern Cuisine

Concourse B Centerpoint

404-767-0632

www.paschalsatlanta.com



Paschal's is an Atlanta institution, offering famous fried chicken since the 1940s. It served famous patrons such as Martin Luther King Jr., Aretha Franklin and former Atlanta mayors Maynard Jackson and Andrew Young. The iconic restaurant's airport location opened in 1979 and dishes up Southern favorites like its famous fried chicken, catfish and country fried steak.



Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Concourse D, Gate 30 and Concourse T, Gate 11

404-762-1577

www.grindhouseburgers.com



Grindhouse is well known in Atlanta, with locals flocking to its regular locations to eat fresh ground burgers, veggie burgers and homemade brisket chili. The restaurant has opened two locations in Atlanta's airport to serve up its giant burgers to hungry travelers, but you should be prepared to bring your appetite.



LottaFrutta

Concourse B, Gate 23

404-761-4349

www.lottafrutta.com



If you don't want to fill up on heavy food, try LottaFrutta's Mexican-style fresh fruit cups or South American-style smoothies. You can also order one of the location's Cuban-inspired grilled sandwiches or treat yourself to Ecuadorian helado (ice cream.)



Ecco

Concourse F, Mezzanine

404-768-1999

http://airport.ecco-atlanta.com



Ecco brings a taste of its popular Midtown restaurant's contemporary European cuisine to the airport. The location is comfortable, offering a large dining room, bar area and an atrium patio. If you're not in the mood for a full meal, try a taste-and-share selection from the menu, such as fried goat cheese with honey and black pepper.



Café Intermezzo, Concourse B Centerpoint

404-530-2758

www.cafeintermezzo.com



Inspired by European coffeehouses, Café Intermezzo provides a break from the airport's bustle. It's a good spot to stop for breakfast to enjoy French toast or an omelet, as well as other meals throughout the day. Try a salad, crepe or sandwich, or head straight to a delicious selection from the dessert case to enjoy with a coffee beverage. As a bonus, you can also pick up some reading material while you're there.



Chicken + Beer

Concourse D, Gate 5

404-209-3905

http://chickenandbeer.com



Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris has turned his 2003 album "Chicken-n-Beer" into the namesake for his restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He's partnered with the group behind One Flew South, one of the most popular Atlanta airport restaurants. The restaurant serves up shrimp and grits, Cajun boiled peanut hummus, pork belly sliders, chicken and waffles, chicken plates, pan-fried steak and more.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.