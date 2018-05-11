0 Teacher pay: Which states pay teachers the most?

Teachers across the country are rallying for better pay and more funding for their classrooms, and in some cases, they are striking for it.

Educators in West Virginia and Oklahoma have walked off the job, and teachers in Colorado are threatening to do the same.

The average public school teacher salary for 2016-2017 was $59,660, according to the National Education Association, the largest teacher’s union in the United States. That number was up from $58,353 in 2015-16. The NEA estimated that the average salary for this school year (2017-18) will be $60,483.

In the report, average teacher salaries ranged from a high in New York ($81,902), California ($79,128), and Massachusetts ($78,100), to a low in Mississippi ($42,925), Oklahoma ($45,292) and West Virginia ($45,555).

The study showed that while salaries went up an average of 2 percent from school year 2008-2009 to the estimated salaries for school year 2017-2018, when adjusted for inflation, overall teacher salaries decreased by 4 percent during that time period.

One-fifth of new public school educators leave the profession by the end of their first year of teaching, according to the NEA. Nearly half will leave within five years.

Low starting wages and pay increases that fail to match others in jobs that require similar education and experience is often cited as a reason for leaving the job.

In no state are teachers paid more than comparable college graduates, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The EPI reports that, on average, teachers make 77 percent of what other college graduates make.

While several organizations track teacher salaries by state, the numbers can be a bit different depending on the criteria used to gather the information. Some organizations include private schools in the calculation and some do not, for instance.

Here is a list of teacher salaries for 2017 from the NEA:

Alabama: $50,391 Alaska: $68,138 Arizona: $47,403 Arkansas: $48,304 California: $79,128 Colorado: $51,808 Connecticut: $73,147 Delaware: $60,214 District of Columbia: $75,692 Florida: $47,267 Georgia: $55,532 Hawaii: $56,651 Idaho: $47,504 Illinois: $64,933 Indiana: $54,308 Iowa: $55,647 Kansas: $49,422 Kentucky: $52,338 Louisiana: $50,000 Maine: $51,077 Maryland: $68,357 Massachusetts: $78,100 Michigan: $62,287 Minnesota: $57,346 Mississippi: $42,925 Missouri: $48,618 Montana: $51,422 Nebraska: $52,338 Nevada: $57,376 New Hampshire: $57,522 New Jersey: $69,623 New Mexico: $47,122 New York: $81,902 North Carolina: $49,970 North Dakota: $52,968 Ohio: $58,202 Oklahoma: $45,292 Oregon: $61,862 Pennsylvania: $66,265 Rhode Island: $66,477 South Carolina: $50,000 South Dakota: $46,979 Tennessee: $50,099 Texas: $52,575 Utah: $47,244 Vermont: $57,349 Virginia: $51,049 Washington: $54,433 West Virginia: $45,555 Wisconsin: $54,998 Wyoming: $58,187



For the 2016-2017 school year, the National Bureau of Labor Statistics has the average salary for high school (secondary) teachers between $42,970 in Oklahoma and $87,260 in New York. Those numbers are culled from an average of salaries paid to all types of schools and other types of businesses that hire teachers.

The BLS found that the median annual pay for elementary school teachers, excluding special education teachers, was $57,160. For kindergarten and elementary school teachers it was $56,900. For preschool, primary, secondary, and special education school teachers together the median annual wage was $55,790.

A median wage is the wage at which half the workers earned more than that amount and half earned less.

Here is the NBLS list of teacher salaries by state for secondary teachers. The list does not include salaries for special education teachers.

Alabama: $49,790 Alaska: $85,420 Arizona: $48,050 Arkansas: $50,990 California: $77,390 Colorado: $54,460 Connecticut: $78,810 Delaware: $63,640 District of Columbia: $64,420 Florida: $51,800 Georgia: $56,850 Hawaii: $59,250 Idaho: $48,540 Illinois: $68,380 Indiana: $52,670 Iowa: $54,490 Kansas: $50,470 Kentucky: $55,300 Louisiana: $50,700 Maine: $52,940 Maryland: $69,070 Massachusetts: $76,170 Michigan: $62,910 Minnesota: $65,290 Mississippi: $46,370 Missouri: $51,720 Montana: $51,290 Nebraska: $55,870 Nevada: $57,210 New Hampshire: $60,070 New Jersey: $76,430 New Mexico: $56,060 New York: $83,360 North Carolina: $46,370 North Dakota: $51,400 Ohio: $60,810 Oklahoma: $41,880 Oregon: $69,660 Pennsylvania: $66,020 Rhode Island: $67,620 South Carolina: $53,960 South Dakota: $41,980 Tennessee: $51,390 Texas: $57,830 Utah: $55,540 Vermont: $61,590 Virginia: $69,890 Washington: $64,760 West Virginia: $46,560 Wisconsin: $57,320 Wyoming: $59,780



The National Center for Education Statistics has kindergarten through grade 12 teachers making an estimated average salary of $58,064 in current dollars, meaning not adjusted for inflation.

The state with the highest average 2016-2017 salary for teachers on the list was New York with $79,637. California was second with $78,711. At the bottom of the NCES list was Oklahoma with an average salary of $45,245. South Dakota teachers made an average of $42,668, and Mississippi teachers made an average of $42,925.

Click here for the complete list of NCES statistics for teacher salaries from 1969 to 2017.

